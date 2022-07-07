Aviation Ministry cuts PIA fares by 20 per cent for Eid days

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the fares have been slashed by 20 per cent on all PIA flights after 30 per cent cut in railways fares due to Eid days.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2022) Federal Minister for Aviation Saad Rafique has ordered to slash PIA flight fares due to Eid-ul-Azha.

The latest reports say that the fares have been slashed by 20 per cent on all PIA flights due to Eid days.

Just a day before, the minister who has also the charge of Railways ministry anounced a 30 per cent discount on fares of trains to faciliate the passengers on the occasion of upcoming Eid.

Pakistan Railways issued a notification after the minister directed reduction in fares.

The discount announced by the minister will be applicable to all passenger trains during the three days of Eidul Azha.

It also says that the PR has also started Eid bookings on discounted fares.

Besides it, Pakistan Railways also announced to run three special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Three special trains will also be operated on multiple routes before Eid-ul-Azha. A Railway spokesperson has also confirmed that the first special train would depart at 10 am on July 8 and it will travel from Quetta to Peshwar via Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore.

The second special train will leave at 6:45 pm on July 8 and will travel from Karachi to Lahore via Multan and Faisalabad, he adds.