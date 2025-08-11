Open Menu

Awareness Session For Journalists, Columnists Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) An awareness session for journalists and columnists was organized by the District Population Welfare Office, Health & Population Department Attock on Monday. The session was attended by Dr. Syed Kashif Hussain (DHO Attock) Dr. Talib Hussain (DSC Attock) District Information Officer Shehzad Niaz and Asad Nawaz Sethi (DMO Officer Attock).

Khabib Nawaz, Tehsil Population Welfare Officer Fateh Jang, briefed the participants on Social Behavior Change and Communication (SBCC) and provided detailed information on population-related issues. Furthermore, journalists discussed population-related challenges and shared their valuable opinions.

At the end, the District Population Welfare Officer, Health & Population Department Attock, thanked all participants for attending the session.

