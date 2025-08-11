Awareness Session For Journalists, Columnists Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) An awareness session for journalists and columnists was organized by the District Population Welfare Office, Health & Population Department Attock on Monday. The session was attended by Dr. Syed Kashif Hussain (DHO Attock) Dr. Talib Hussain (DSC Attock) District Information Officer Shehzad Niaz and Asad Nawaz Sethi (DMO Officer Attock).
Khabib Nawaz, Tehsil Population Welfare Officer Fateh Jang, briefed the participants on Social Behavior Change and Communication (SBCC) and provided detailed information on population-related issues. Furthermore, journalists discussed population-related challenges and shared their valuable opinions.
At the end, the District Population Welfare Officer, Health & Population Department Attock, thanked all participants for attending the session.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points
UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations
ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development
Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia
Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach
Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness session for journalists, columnists held24 seconds ago
-
PHA achieves historic revenue milestone with transparent auction26 seconds ago
-
Arrangements for Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum reviewed28 seconds ago
-
PA deputy speaker praises Suthra Punjab Program32 seconds ago
-
PFA seals biscuit factory, discards 50,000 litres of expired oil37 seconds ago
-
Husband arrested for brutally killing wife in Kirri Khaisour area10 minutes ago
-
Gillani announces formation of Parliamentary Caucus on Minorities in Senate10 minutes ago
-
Sindh government’s announcement to celebrate two weeks of “Marka e Haq”10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews Independence Day preparations11 minutes ago
-
KP govt to arrange independence day concert, fire work11 minutes ago
-
Bakht Kakar urges citizens to honor freedom with unity, dignity patriotism11 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates health camp11 minutes ago