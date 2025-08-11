DC inaugurates health camp

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A two-day health camp was organized under the aegis of the Faisalabad Press Club here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir inaugurated the camp. Press Club President GA Tanveer, Secretary Azadar Hussain Abid and senior journalists were present.

The DC inspected screening facilities in the camp and termed it a good step for the health of journalists and their families. The DC also hoisted the flag at the press club in connection with Independence Day.

He also inaugurated the sports complex and planted a sapling on the premises of the club.

He said that this year, Independence Day is being celebrated as ‘Maraka-e-Haq’ with national patriotism.