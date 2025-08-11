DC Inaugurates Health Camp
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A two-day health camp was organized under the aegis of the Faisalabad Press Club here on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir inaugurated the camp. Press Club President GA Tanveer, Secretary Azadar Hussain Abid and senior journalists were present.
The DC inspected screening facilities in the camp and termed it a good step for the health of journalists and their families. The DC also hoisted the flag at the press club in connection with Independence Day.
He also inaugurated the sports complex and planted a sapling on the premises of the club.
He said that this year, Independence Day is being celebrated as ‘Maraka-e-Haq’ with national patriotism.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points
UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations
ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development
Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia
Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach
Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Husband arrested for brutally killing wife in Kirri Khaisour area23 seconds ago
-
Gillani announces formation of Parliamentary Caucus on Minorities in Senate26 seconds ago
-
Sindh government’s announcement to celebrate two weeks of “Marka e Haq”29 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews Independence Day preparations32 seconds ago
-
KP govt to arrange independence day concert, fire work34 seconds ago
-
Bakht Kakar urges citizens to honor freedom with unity, dignity patriotism37 seconds ago
-
DC inaugurates health camp39 seconds ago
-
Ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal to mark Minority Day41 seconds ago
-
G-TCD holds awareness campaign on rainwater harvesting in Taxila10 minutes ago
-
Independence Day Celebrations Underway at Sindh University10 minutes ago
-
DSP Headquarters reviews security arrangements for peaceful observance of Chehlum10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands tall on Int'l stage with renewed honor: Aleem Khan10 minutes ago