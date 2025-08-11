Open Menu

DC Inaugurates Health Camp

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM

DC inaugurates health camp

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A two-day health camp was organized under the aegis of the Faisalabad Press Club here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir inaugurated the camp. Press Club President GA Tanveer, Secretary Azadar Hussain Abid and senior journalists were present.

The DC inspected screening facilities in the camp and termed it a good step for the health of journalists and their families. The DC also hoisted the flag at the press club in connection with Independence Day.

He also inaugurated the sports complex and planted a sapling on the premises of the club.

He said that this year, Independence Day is being celebrated as ‘Maraka-e-Haq’ with national patriotism.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..

36 minutes ago
 ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz ..

ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..

46 minutes ago
 PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,50 ..

PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points

1 hour ago
 UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League ..

UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations

1 hour ago
 ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive ..

ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development

1 hour ago
 Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advi ..

Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab

1 hour ago
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors ..

PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia

1 hour ago
 Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to relea ..

Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global r ..

UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

3 hours ago
 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest again ..

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan