Husband arrested for brutally killing wife in Kirri Khaisour area

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) In a successful operation, the Kirri Khaisour police have arrested a man accused of brutally killing his young wife over a domestic dispute.

According to details, under the supervision of District Police Officer Dera, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, the police have been carrying out indiscriminate operations against criminal elements.

In continuation of such actions, a team of Kirri Khaisour police, led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Malik Abid Iqbal along with SHO Umar Iqbal Marwat and a police team, conducted search and strike operations in various areas.

During the operation, the police apprehended the suspect, Shifaullah, son of Malik Sher, resident of Jhok Hayat, who had allegedly tortured his wife to death and fled the scene. The accused has been taken into custody as per legal procedure, while further investigation is underway.

APP/akt