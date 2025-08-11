Open Menu

Husband Arrested For Brutally Killing Wife In Kirri Khaisour Area

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Husband arrested for brutally killing wife in Kirri Khaisour area

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) In a successful operation, the Kirri Khaisour police have arrested a man accused of brutally killing his young wife over a domestic dispute.

According to details, under the supervision of District Police Officer Dera, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, the police have been carrying out indiscriminate operations against criminal elements.

In continuation of such actions, a team of Kirri Khaisour police, led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Malik Abid Iqbal along with SHO Umar Iqbal Marwat and a police team, conducted search and strike operations in various areas.

During the operation, the police apprehended the suspect, Shifaullah, son of Malik Sher, resident of Jhok Hayat, who had allegedly tortured his wife to death and fled the scene. The accused has been taken into custody as per legal procedure, while further investigation is underway.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..

36 minutes ago
 ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz ..

ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..

47 minutes ago
 PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,50 ..

PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points

1 hour ago
 UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League ..

UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations

1 hour ago
 ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive ..

ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development

1 hour ago
 Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advi ..

Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab

1 hour ago
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors ..

PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia

1 hour ago
 Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to relea ..

Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global r ..

UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

3 hours ago
 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest again ..

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan