KP govt to arrange independence day concert, fire work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhw government would arrange a grand “Jashn-e-Azadi Pakistan” celebration at Kernel Sher Khan Army Stadium, Peshawar, on the night of August 13, featuring performances by renowned Pakistani singers, traditional food stalls, and a spectacular fireworks display at 12 a.m.

The event will be open to the public and families free of charge through a registration process. Registration will be conducted via CNIC verification at 15 designated locations across Peshawar, this was decided in a high level meeting here on Monday.

The meeting finalised arrangements and security measures for the concert with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, and Commander 102 Brigade, Ali Asghar Khan in the chair.

It was attended by deputy commissioners of all five districts of Peshawar Division, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, and Khyber along with Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali, Director General Peshawar Development Authority Shah Fahad, local government officials, and representatives of traders’ associations.

Participants were briefed on the event’s schedule, security protocols, and facilitation measures for attendees, while deputy commissioners from each district shared plans for marking Independence Day in their respective areas.

Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud said that this year’s Independence Day celebrations would be observed with national unity and solidarity, adding that the concert would be a key highlight.

He urged maximum public participation through proper registration to ensure a safe and well-managed event.

It was informed that the registration points for the concert include Hayatabad sports Complex, University of Peshawar, FG Public school (Girls) Stadium Road Peshawar, Khyber Medical College Peshawar, City University Peshawar, Askari 6 Nasir Bagh Road, CFC, GRP, Qissa Khwani Bazaar, and Hashtnagri Bazaar Peshawar.