Commissioner reviews Independence Day preparations

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Monday chaired a meeting to review preparations for Independence Day celebrations under the theme "From Attainment of Freedom to its Protection".

According to the Commissioner's spokesperson here, the meeting was attended by deputy commissioners from various districts via video link. During the meeting, the DC said that sports competitions were being held with great enthusiasm and private and government buildings had been decorated with electric lanterns, national flags, and beautiful lighting.

They informed the meeting that city beautification efforts were underway rapidly and musical nights, floats, motorcycle rallies, and laser shows will be organized to engage the public.

They said that a grand fireworks display is scheduled for August 13 evening at tehsil and district levels. "Flag-hoisting ceremonies will be held at district and tehsil headquarters on August 14", the mentioned.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan emphasized that Independence Day symbolizes Pakistan's existence and progress

and urged citizens to not only remember the sacrifices made for freedom but also play a practical role in promoting national unity, peace, and development. "The celebrations will foster patriotism among people," he added.