Awareness walk held under "Suthra Punjab" programme

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) On the directions of Secretary Local Govt & Community Development (LG&CD) Department Punjab, Shakeel Ahmad, an awareness walk was organized by Municipal Corporation Murree under the "Suthra Punjab" Programme on Monday.

According to the Focal Person Media LG&CD Department, Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the walk was started from

Municipal Corporation Office and culminated at Maal Road.

The awareness walk was headed by Focal Person Media LG&CD Department, Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, and was attended by Capt (r) Seheryar Sherazi, ADCR/Administrator MC Murree, officials of education department, Revenue staff, MCstaff and others.

Addressing the participants, Abdullah Tabassum highlighted the "Suthra Punjab" program, initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, as a landmark endeavor.

This programme aimed at to extend integrated sanitation efforts to villages, marking a significant step forward in promoting cleanliness throughout the region.

On the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Tabassum, emphasized the crucial role both local government employees and citizens play in keeping cities clean.

He stressed that without everyone's cooperation, maintaining cleanliness was impossible. He urged the residents to keep their surroundings clean and dispose of garbage properly.

Participants also carried out banners advocating for cleanliness.

In essence, the drive for cleaner cities in Punjab was not just a government initiative; it is a collective responsibility that requires the active participation of every citizen.