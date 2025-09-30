Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Inaugurates Imam Mehdi Park And Sports Ground At A Cost Of Rs 150 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Mayor Karachi inaugurates Imam Mehdi Park and Sports Ground at a cost of Rs 150 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that this year, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will spend Rs 28 billion on development projects, while Rs 10 billion have also been allocated for projects at the town level.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after inaugurating Imam Mehdi Park and sports Ground at New Rizvia Society, here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Deputy Parliamentary Leader in the City Council Dil Muhammad, elected representatives, and a large number of citizens were present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that this park has been built at a cost of 150 million rupees. The 5.5-acre land was previously a garbage dump, but now it has been equipped with modern recreational facilities. The park includes a walking track, football and cricket grounds, floodlights, and other amenities.

He said, “Where there was garbage, today there is greenery.

From a religious and social perspective, greenery is a form of ongoing charity, and this project is an excellent recreational facility for the citizens of Karachi.

The Mayor said that, in line with the vision of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, large-scale development projects are underway in the city. The BRT project on University Road is progressing rapidly, while concrete steps are being taken to resolve the citizens’ water and sewerage problems.

He added that after the rains, drainage has been ensured and work is being carried out vigorously for the restoration of infrastructure. This year will be a year of development and prosperity. Significant improvements will be seen in water and sewerage issues, while the completion of flyovers and underpasses will also take place this year.

