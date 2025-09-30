Mayor Karachi Inaugurates Imam Mehdi Park And Sports Ground At A Cost Of Rs 150 Million
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that this year, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will spend Rs 28 billion on development projects, while Rs 10 billion have also been allocated for projects at the town level.
He expressed these views while talking to the media after inaugurating Imam Mehdi Park and sports Ground at New Rizvia Society, here on Tuesday.
On this occasion, Deputy Parliamentary Leader in the City Council Dil Muhammad, elected representatives, and a large number of citizens were present.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that this park has been built at a cost of 150 million rupees. The 5.5-acre land was previously a garbage dump, but now it has been equipped with modern recreational facilities. The park includes a walking track, football and cricket grounds, floodlights, and other amenities.
He said, “Where there was garbage, today there is greenery.
From a religious and social perspective, greenery is a form of ongoing charity, and this project is an excellent recreational facility for the citizens of Karachi.
The Mayor said that, in line with the vision of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, large-scale development projects are underway in the city. The BRT project on University Road is progressing rapidly, while concrete steps are being taken to resolve the citizens’ water and sewerage problems.
He added that after the rains, drainage has been ensured and work is being carried out vigorously for the restoration of infrastructure. This year will be a year of development and prosperity. Significant improvements will be seen in water and sewerage issues, while the completion of flyovers and underpasses will also take place this year.
Recent Stories
Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order
Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..
Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights
Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum
Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s ..
UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students
UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduates
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sports as catalyst for health, incl ..
Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute council meeting
Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 October in Madinat Zayed
'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PSCA to host ASEAN Capacity Building Conference in Nov5 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi inaugurates Imam Mehdi Park and Sports Ground at a cost of Rs 150 million5 minutes ago
-
Governor KP, PM’s Climate Focal Person for joint action on flood relief, climate-resilient develop ..5 minutes ago
-
BZU launches 23 new programs, overcomes Rs 670m deficit: VC5 minutes ago
-
Education board foils cheating attempt during exams5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits FDA sports complex5 minutes ago
-
DC Murree reviews civic arrangements ahead of CM’s visit5 minutes ago
-
KU seminar on Quaid’s Pakistan: Past, Present, and Future held5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM vows to thwart terrorism following Quetta blast5 minutes ago
-
Raja Ansari condoles death of Zia Lanjar’s mother5 minutes ago
-
Girl killed in a road accident in Nowshera15 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister reviews development works at Samli Hospital, Murree15 minutes ago