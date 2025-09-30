BZU Launches 23 New Programs, Overcomes Rs 670m Deficit: VC
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) has overcome a financial deficit of Rs 670 million while introducing 23 new academic programs during the past year, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zubair Iqbal said.
In an interview with APP, the VC said the university successfully implemented key financial, academic, and administrative reforms, enabling it to move from crisis management to becoming a progressive modern institution.
He noted that Rs 90 million was saved through fuel conservation, Rs 8 million was generated from land lease, while a special grant of Rs 530 million from the Punjab government further stabilized the university’s finances. “Alongside financial discipline, student facilitation remained our top priority,” he added, pointing out that a dedicated admission cell was established, transport facilities were improved, and extracurricular activities were promoted through a sports gala and farmers’ festival.
On the academic front, the VC said 23 new degree programs had been launched, including cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science.
“The organization of 12 international conferences brought the university into the global spotlight, while study centers and final-year projects were given practical relevance to provide better opportunities for students,” he said.
Dr. Iqbal added that significant reforms were also introduced in administrative and infrastructure sectors, including the renovation of hostels, beautification of the main gate, and provision of canal water. Projects for effective land utilization and the revival of the livestock farm were also initiated.
He further said that research and innovation were being promoted through activation of ORIC, BIC, and DASR, while multiple MoUs had been signed with national and international institutions. “A database of alumni has also been developed to strengthen the university’s engagement with its community,” he added.
