Governor KP, PM’s Climate Focal Person for joint action on flood relief, climate-resilient development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met Prime Minister’s Focal Person and Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, at the Ministry of Climate Change here on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on providing immediate relief to recent flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, joint measures to tackle climate change, and future development initiatives. Principal Secretary to the Governor, Zubair Arshad, was also present.

Romina Khurshid Alam assured the Governor that the Ministry of Climate Change would provide swift and comprehensive assistance to flood-affected communities, ensuring no delays in the rehabilitation process.

She emphasized the urgent need for a joint strategy among all relevant institutions to deliver emergency aid while also strengthening resilience against future natural disasters.

During the discussion, Romina Khurshid proposed establishing a “Governor Legacy Centre” at Governor House Peshawar. The centre would serve as a hub for climate-resilient infrastructure and health projects, supported by international donors, aimed at promoting modern, eco-friendly development initiatives in the province.

Governor Kundi appreciated the Federal government’s support, stressing that collective efforts were essential to address environmental challenges.

He assured full cooperation from the provincial level and highlighted the importance of close coordination between the Ministry of Climate Change and the Governor’s Office to implement future climate and development initiatives effectively.

Both sides also agreed to facilitate future investment by Sustainable Cities Global Limited in Pakistan for climate-resilient infrastructure to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi met National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Muhammad Shehryar Sultan to review ongoing and planned road development projects in the province.

The NHA chief briefed the Governor on flood-related damages to highways and the swift restoration work underway. Discussions also covered the Taunsa–Dera Ismail Khan Road project, with the Governor urging inclusion of Naiwala and Parova bypasses for public convenience. He further stressed early completion of Paharpur, Panyala, and Shah Essa interchanges on the CPEC Motorway.

Governor Kundi praised NHA’s role in road rehabilitation and emphasized transparency, quality, and timely completion of all development schemes.