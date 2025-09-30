Open Menu

PSCA To Host ASEAN Capacity Building Conference In Nov

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PSCA to host ASEAN Capacity Building Conference in Nov

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has announced that it will host a five-day Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Capacity Building Conference at its Lahore headquarters from November 17 to 21.

The event will bring together high-level representatives from all 11 ASEAN member states, highlighting the growing international recognition of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s technology-driven initiatives for a safer and smarter Punjab.

According to a PSCA spokesperson, the conference aims to showcase Punjab’s advanced public safety strategies and AI-based systems as a successful model for modern policing and citizen-centric services.

Attendees will participate in specialised sessions on AI-based policing, smart surveillance, traffic management and urban service delivery.

The spokesperson added that live demonstrations of PSCA’s smart systems will provide participants with hands-on exposure to Pakistan’s advancements in safety and technology infrastructure. The upcoming conference is expected to strengthen technological collaboration between Pakistan and ASEAN nations, marking a significant milestone in regional security and tech cooperation.

Recent Stories

Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of ..

Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second co ..

Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..

28 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer fli ..

Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights

28 minutes ago
 Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Techn ..

Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum

43 minutes ago
 Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab po ..

Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s ..

43 minutes ago
 UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

1 hour ago
UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduate ..

UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduates

1 hour ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sport ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sports as catalyst for health, incl ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute counci ..

Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute council meeting

1 hour ago
 Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 ..

Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 October in Madinat Zayed

1 hour ago
 'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initi ..

'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..

2 hours ago
 World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean ..

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan