Ayaz pays tribute to African nations its Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended warm greetings and best wishes to the governments, parliaments and peoples of African on the occasion of Africa Day.

He said this day is significant as it commemorates the foundation of the Organization of African Unity, now the African Union, and in celebrating the progress and aspirations of the African continent.

In his message, he that the enduring ties between Pakistan and African nations are based on mutual respect, shared values and cooperation in multilateral forums.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue and enhancing collaboration for sustainable development.

“Africa Day offers an opportunity to recognize the achievements of African countries and to reaffirm our commitment to enhanced engagement and mutual respect,” said the NA Speaker.

“Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with Africa and is committed to building stronger partnerships rooted in development, peace, and prosperity.”

Referring to Pakistan’s “Look Africa” policy & "Engage Africa" policy Ayaz Sadiq reiterated the National Assembly’s support for initiatives aimed at promoting collaboration in areas such as trade, education, health and climate change.

He commended the African Union’s role in fostering regional cooperation and development and praised African nations for their contributions to global peace and stability.