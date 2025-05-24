Power outages hit Lahore as windstorm causes feeders to trip

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Lahore experienced widespread power outages on Saturday as strong winds caused several electricity feeders to trip.

According to private news channel and the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), field staff is on high alert, and restoration work will begin once the windstorm subsides.

The CEO of LESCO has urged citizens to stay away from electrical installations during the rain, especially ensuring the safety of children and pets.