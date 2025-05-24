Open Menu

Power Outages Hit Lahore As Windstorm Causes Feeders To Trip

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Power outages hit Lahore as windstorm causes feeders to trip

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Lahore experienced widespread power outages on Saturday as strong winds caused several electricity feeders to trip.

According to private news channel and the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), field staff is on high alert, and restoration work will begin once the windstorm subsides.

The CEO of LESCO has urged citizens to stay away from electrical installations during the rain, especially ensuring the safety of children and pets.

Recent Stories

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extr ..

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

11 minutes ago
 FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliam ..

FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro

26 minutes ago
 Salah wins Premier League player of season award

Salah wins Premier League player of season award

26 minutes ago
 FNC explores stronger ties with Central American P ..

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament

41 minutes ago
 UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular ..

UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation bet ..

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris

1 hour ago
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing C ..

Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures thi ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..

3 hours ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds bring ..

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..

3 hours ago
 Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat ..

Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet

3 hours ago
 Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic ..

Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan