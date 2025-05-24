Ministry to devise unified National Fisheries Policy to bolster this sector

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Ministry of Maritime Affairs is trying its best to introduce a comprehensive National Fisheries Policy in consultation with all stakeholders to bolster Pakistan’s fisheries sector to enhance its contribution to the country’s economy and boost seafood export revenues.

Talking to APP on Saturday, the Ministry’s official told that apart from a broader nationwide consultation process, the workshops had been conducted in Karachi and Lahore respectivley and a final consultative workshop is planned for June in Islamabad, as per the directive of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.

He said that the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy initiative marked a vital step toward building a sustainable, inclusive, and economically viable fisheries sector in the country.

He further said that the policy would serve as a road map for sustainable development, increased exports, and international investment in the fisheries sector, adding that the government was taking a proactive approach to integrate industry feedback and ensure alignment with global environmental and economic standards.

Moreover, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, also announced plans to revitalize the Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority, an institution central to regulating and supporting the local fishing industry. “Korangi remains the backbone of marine sector. By revitalizing its fisheries authority, we aim to improve governance, compliance, and export capacity,” the minister added.

