Open Menu

Ministry To Devise Unified National Fisheries Policy To Bolster This Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Ministry to devise unified National Fisheries Policy to bolster this sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Ministry of Maritime Affairs is trying its best to introduce a comprehensive National Fisheries Policy in consultation with all stakeholders to bolster Pakistan’s fisheries sector to enhance its contribution to the country’s economy and boost seafood export revenues.

Talking to APP on Saturday, the Ministry’s official told that apart from a broader nationwide consultation process, the workshops had been conducted in Karachi and Lahore respectivley and a final consultative workshop is planned for June in Islamabad, as per the directive of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.

He said that the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy initiative marked a vital step toward building a sustainable, inclusive, and economically viable fisheries sector in the country.

He further said that the policy would serve as a road map for sustainable development, increased exports, and international investment in the fisheries sector, adding that the government was taking a proactive approach to integrate industry feedback and ensure alignment with global environmental and economic standards.

Moreover, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, also announced plans to revitalize the Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority, an institution central to regulating and supporting the local fishing industry. “Korangi remains the backbone of marine sector. By revitalizing its fisheries authority, we aim to improve governance, compliance, and export capacity,” the minister added.

\395

Recent Stories

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American P ..

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament

11 minutes ago
 UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular ..

UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee

41 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation bet ..

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris

56 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing C ..

Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures thi ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..

2 hours ago
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds bring ..

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..

3 hours ago
 Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat ..

Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet

3 hours ago
 Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic ..

Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation

3 hours ago
 IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase ta ..

IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue

3 hours ago
 Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cric ..

Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowm ..

Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan