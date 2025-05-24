Ministry To Devise Unified National Fisheries Policy To Bolster This Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Ministry of Maritime Affairs is trying its best to introduce a comprehensive National Fisheries Policy in consultation with all stakeholders to bolster Pakistan’s fisheries sector to enhance its contribution to the country’s economy and boost seafood export revenues.
Talking to APP on Saturday, the Ministry’s official told that apart from a broader nationwide consultation process, the workshops had been conducted in Karachi and Lahore respectivley and a final consultative workshop is planned for June in Islamabad, as per the directive of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.
He said that the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy initiative marked a vital step toward building a sustainable, inclusive, and economically viable fisheries sector in the country.
He further said that the policy would serve as a road map for sustainable development, increased exports, and international investment in the fisheries sector, adding that the government was taking a proactive approach to integrate industry feedback and ensure alignment with global environmental and economic standards.
Moreover, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, also announced plans to revitalize the Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority, an institution central to regulating and supporting the local fishing industry. “Korangi remains the backbone of marine sector. By revitalizing its fisheries authority, we aim to improve governance, compliance, and export capacity,” the minister added.
\395
Recent Stories
FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee
Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..
UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..
Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation
IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue
Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministry to devise unified National Fisheries Policy to bolster this sector1 minute ago
-
43rd MCMC officers from NIM Islamabad visit Divisional HQ Abbottabad21 minutes ago
-
Over 6,000 Markhors thriving in KP as Govt celebrates world Markhor day31 minutes ago
-
PPP Senator slams PTI for corruption, urges masses to join protest on May 2631 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain brings much-needed relief from scorching heat in Hazara Division31 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank conducts security inspection of govt and sensitive Installations31 minutes ago
-
GC Asghar Mall's Geography Department celebrates academic excellence at prize distribution ceremony41 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands release of security payments to textbook printers, publishers41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner holds khuli Katchery in Orakzai51 minutes ago
-
A high level meeting of branch registry of SC Peshawar held51 minutes ago
-
International Day of Markhor observed51 minutes ago
-
RWMC cleanliness activities underway during rain1 hour ago