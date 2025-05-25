Open Menu

Ayesha Raza Appeal Families To Cooperate, Open Doors For Polio Teams From May 26-June 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Ayesha Raza appeal families to cooperate, open doors for polio teams from May 26-June 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Prime Minister's focal person on polio eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq Sunday reiterated that polio eradication is a shared responsibility, appealing to parents to cooperate with polio workers and get their children vaccinated from May 26 to June 1.

During an interview with a local news channel, Ayesha Raza made a heartfelt appeal to parents, urging them to partner with the government to eradicate polio by vaccinating their children and providing them with vitamin doses, securing a polio-free future.

"Let us work together to eradicate polio. Open your doors to vaccination teams from May 26 to June 1 and ensure a healthier future for our children."

According to Ayesha, vaccinating children against polio is not just a parental responsibility but a national duty.

She encouraged parents to join hands with the government and support the polio eradication effort.

Ayesha Raza emphasized that the polio eradication campaign is a joint effort between Pakistan and Afghanistan, requiring cooperation from families on both sides of the border.

This joint effort aims to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated, bridging the immunity gap in these high-risk areas, she added.

She urged parents to dispel myths and propaganda surrounding the vaccine and instead welcome polio workers into their homes, ensuring their children receive the life-saving drops and vitamin supplements.

By working together, she said, both countries can make significant progress towards a polio-free future.

Ayesha emphasized that continuous vaccination campaigns are vital to boost immunity and prevent the spread of the virus.

Regular vaccination efforts, Ayesha noted, also help to stay ahead of evolving viruses, ensuring that the population remains protected against new strains and outbreaks.

Spokesperson polio program Zia Ur Rehman further announced that the vaccination campaign is scheduled to run from May 26 to June 1, aiming to immunize over 45 million children nationwide.

Spokesperson Zia Ur Rehman also emphasized the crucial role of media and society in raising awareness about the vaccination campaign.

He highlighted the importance of engaging youth on social media platforms to disseminate accurate information and promote the campaign's objectives, ultimately reaching a wider audience and encouraging community participation.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World C ..

UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku

10 hours ago
 UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN ..

UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..

10 hours ago
 Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, s ..

Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo ..

Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival

12 hours ago
FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ..

FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..

12 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Co ..

Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU

12 hours ago
 UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter o ..

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World

13 hours ago
 Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Maste ..

Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title

13 hours ago
 Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

14 hours ago
 79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan