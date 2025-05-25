Ayesha Raza appeal families to cooperate, open doors for polio teams from May 26-June 1

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Prime Minister's focal person on polio eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq Sunday reiterated that polio eradication is a shared responsibility, appealing to parents to cooperate with polio workers and get their children vaccinated from May 26 to June 1.

During an interview with a local news channel, Ayesha Raza made a heartfelt appeal to parents, urging them to partner with the government to eradicate polio by vaccinating their children and providing them with vitamin doses, securing a polio-free future.

"Let us work together to eradicate polio. Open your doors to vaccination teams from May 26 to June 1 and ensure a healthier future for our children."

According to Ayesha, vaccinating children against polio is not just a parental responsibility but a national duty.

She encouraged parents to join hands with the government and support the polio eradication effort.

Ayesha Raza emphasized that the polio eradication campaign is a joint effort between Pakistan and Afghanistan, requiring cooperation from families on both sides of the border.

This joint effort aims to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated, bridging the immunity gap in these high-risk areas, she added.

She urged parents to dispel myths and propaganda surrounding the vaccine and instead welcome polio workers into their homes, ensuring their children receive the life-saving drops and vitamin supplements.

By working together, she said, both countries can make significant progress towards a polio-free future.

Ayesha emphasized that continuous vaccination campaigns are vital to boost immunity and prevent the spread of the virus.

Regular vaccination efforts, Ayesha noted, also help to stay ahead of evolving viruses, ensuring that the population remains protected against new strains and outbreaks.

Spokesperson polio program Zia Ur Rehman further announced that the vaccination campaign is scheduled to run from May 26 to June 1, aiming to immunize over 45 million children nationwide.

Spokesperson Zia Ur Rehman also emphasized the crucial role of media and society in raising awareness about the vaccination campaign.

He highlighted the importance of engaging youth on social media platforms to disseminate accurate information and promote the campaign's objectives, ultimately reaching a wider audience and encouraging community participation.