WSSC’s 10-Day cleanliness drive in full swing ahead of Monsoon, Eid-ul-Azha

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) In compliance with the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the Water and Sanitation Services Company D I Khan (WSSC) has launched a 10-day cleanliness campaign, which is currently in full swing.

The campaign began on May 19 and will continue until May 29, this year.

The Primary objective of this special campaign is to ensure a clean and healthy environment for the city ahead of the pre-monsoon rains and the important occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The campaign is being directly supervised by WSSC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mohsin Habib, Chairman board of Directors WSSC-DIKhan Naimat Ullah Khan and Operations Manager Abdul Rehman. Under their leadership, sanitation teams have actively begun cleaning operations across the city.

Efforts are focused on cleaning drains, streets, neighborhoods, and other public areas.

Special attention is being given to densely populated regions and places at risk of water accumulation during rainfall. Major drainage channels are being cleared on time, and waste is being promptly collected and disposed of to prevent the spread of foul odors and diseases.

The initiative has been widely appreciated by local communities and social organizations. They commend WSSC’s timely and effective actions, highlighting that such campaigns not only help maintain cleanliness but also promote public awareness about hygiene.

This drive is expected to enhance the city's appearance and address public health concerns, particularly during Eid-ul-Azha, when proper disposal of animal waste becomes crucial.

Officials have appealed to the public to cooperate with WSSC staff and ensure that garbage is placed at designated locations, helping maintain a clean and healthy city environment.