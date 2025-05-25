Open Menu

Preparation For MD CAT Test In Government Colleges To Begin From June 2

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Preparation for MD CAT test in government colleges to begin from June 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Preparation for the MD CAT test will begin in government colleges from June 2, students will be provided free education in government colleges.

According to Punjab Higher Education Department sources, students will have to register to prepare for the free test, preparation for the test will start in the first week of June while Rs 500,000 will be given per college by the authorities concerned for the MD CAT test.

It is worth mentioning here that last year, 10,000 students prepared for the test, 5 trainers will be hired per college.

Furthermore, last year, 90 colleges were selected across Punjab, this year, MD CAT preparation will be provided in about 150 colleges.

Recent Stories

Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, s ..

Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo ..

Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival

40 minutes ago
 FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ..

FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..

40 minutes ago
 Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Co ..

Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU

1 hour ago
 UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter o ..

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World

2 hours ago
 Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Maste ..

Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title

2 hours ago
Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

3 hours ago
 79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Ajman launches Economic Report 2025 in China

Ajman launches Economic Report 2025 in China

3 hours ago
 Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s ..

Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s Dialogue at UAE Pavilion at Ex ..

3 hours ago
 ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionar ..

ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionaries

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facili ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan