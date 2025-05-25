Preparation For MD CAT Test In Government Colleges To Begin From June 2
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 12:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Preparation for the MD CAT test will begin in government colleges from June 2, students will be provided free education in government colleges.
According to Punjab Higher Education Department sources, students will have to register to prepare for the free test, preparation for the test will start in the first week of June while Rs 500,000 will be given per college by the authorities concerned for the MD CAT test.
It is worth mentioning here that last year, 10,000 students prepared for the test, 5 trainers will be hired per college.
Furthermore, last year, 90 colleges were selected across Punjab, this year, MD CAT preparation will be provided in about 150 colleges.
