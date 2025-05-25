ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Deputy Coordinator for Complaints and Monitoring and Vigilance Ubaidullah Zakria has informed that the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Saudi Arabia has set up a responsive complaint system to support Pakistani Haj pilgrims, working diligently to resolve complaints in a timely manner.

DC Ubaidullah Zakria, while in a fresh conversation with Radio Pakistan said that the Ministry of religious affairs has established a robust complaint mechanism to cater to the needs of Pakistani Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia this year.

This system is designed to address a wide range of issues, from logistical concerns to health and safety matters, ensuring that pilgrims receive timely assistance and support throughout their journey, he mentioned.

The complaint mechanism is staffed by trained personnel who are dedicated to resolving issues promptly and efficiently, he mentioned.

Pilgrims can reach out to the complaint cell through various channels, including phone, email and in-person

visits, he added.

While sharing details, DC Ubaidullah disclosed that out of a total of 1,324 complaints received from Pakistani Hajj pilgrims, a significant 722 have been successfully resolved, showcasing the Ministry's commitment to addressing pilgrims' concerns.

Meanwhile, 204 complaints were thoroughly investigated and found to be invalid due to a lack of sufficient evidence or being beyond the Ministry's jurisdiction, highlighting the rigorous scrutiny applied to each grievance.

The proactive approach of the complaint mechanism has ensured that legitimate issues are being addressed promptly, providing relief to pilgrims and underscoring the Ministry's dedication to their welfare, he said.

To another question, he emphasized that Saudi security authorities are launching a stringent and unrelenting crackdown on unauthorised pilgrims and those facilitating their entry, as part of the rigorous "No Hajj without a permit" campaign aimed at ensuring only legitimate pilgrims perform Hajj.