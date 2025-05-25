Open Menu

Religious Ministry's 24/7 Support System Active For Pakistani Pilgrims' Complaint Redressal: DC Informed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Religious ministry's 24/7 support system active for Pakistani Pilgrims' complaint redressal: DC informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Deputy Coordinator for Complaints and Monitoring and Vigilance Ubaidullah Zakria has informed that the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Saudi Arabia has set up a responsive complaint system to support Pakistani Haj pilgrims, working diligently to resolve complaints in a timely manner.

DC Ubaidullah Zakria, while in a fresh conversation with Radio Pakistan said that the Ministry of religious affairs has established a robust complaint mechanism to cater to the needs of Pakistani Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia this year.

This system is designed to address a wide range of issues, from logistical concerns to health and safety matters, ensuring that pilgrims receive timely assistance and support throughout their journey, he mentioned.

The complaint mechanism is staffed by trained personnel who are dedicated to resolving issues promptly and efficiently, he mentioned.

Pilgrims can reach out to the complaint cell through various channels, including phone, email and in-person

visits, he added.

While sharing details, DC Ubaidullah disclosed that out of a total of 1,324 complaints received from Pakistani Hajj pilgrims, a significant 722 have been successfully resolved, showcasing the Ministry's commitment to addressing pilgrims' concerns.

Meanwhile, 204 complaints were thoroughly investigated and found to be invalid due to a lack of sufficient evidence or being beyond the Ministry's jurisdiction, highlighting the rigorous scrutiny applied to each grievance.

The proactive approach of the complaint mechanism has ensured that legitimate issues are being addressed promptly, providing relief to pilgrims and underscoring the Ministry's dedication to their welfare, he said.

To another question, he emphasized that Saudi security authorities are launching a stringent and unrelenting crackdown on unauthorised pilgrims and those facilitating their entry, as part of the rigorous "No Hajj without a permit" campaign aimed at ensuring only legitimate pilgrims perform Hajj.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World C ..

UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku

9 hours ago
 UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN ..

UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..

10 hours ago
 Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, s ..

Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo ..

Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival

11 hours ago
FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ..

FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..

11 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Co ..

Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU

11 hours ago
 UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter o ..

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World

12 hours ago
 Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Maste ..

Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title

12 hours ago
 Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

13 hours ago
 79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan