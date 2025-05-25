Expert urges annual HIV screenings amid rise in cases linked to unregulated beauty services

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A health expert delivered a stark warning on Sunday about the rapid rise in HIV cases among young people, primarily caused by unprotected and unregulated beauty and tattoo services, and shared needle use among drug users, underscoring the vital need for regular testing and education.

He revealed that over the last six years, the HIV rate among young people had alarmingly escalated from 2.5% to a staggering 5%, primarily attributed to high-risk behaviors such as frequenting unlicensed beauty parlors and tattoo shops, and injecting drugs with shared syringes.

He cautioned young people to exercise extreme caution when using barber shop services, advising them to ensure that new and sterilized equipment is used for shaving and hair cutting to minimize the risk of HIV transmission.

Dr. Faizan warned that HIV can be transmitted through unsterilized equipment used in beauty parlors and tattoo

shops.

He emphasized that unsterilized tattoo needles, shared razors or shaving equipment, and unsterilized nail clippers or piercing equipment can pose a significant risk.

"The risk of HIV transmission is real if equipment is not properly sterilized," he cautioned. "It is crucial for individuals to choose licensed and reputable parlors and tattoo shops, ensure that equipment is sterilized, and avoid sharing personal care items."

Experts stress the need for awareness campaigns, regular screening camps, and proper sterilization practices to combat this growing health threat.

Dr. Faizan's warning about the rising HIV cases in Faisalabad is alarming, especially considering the city's struggle with unregulated beauty and tattoo services and injection drug use.

Responding to a query, he said tattoo enthusiasts should be aware of the risks of HIV transmission and take steps to ensure their safety, such as choosing licensed tattoo artists who use sterilized equipment.