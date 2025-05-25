- Home
- Pakistan
- Expert urges annual HIV screenings amid rise in cases linked to unregulated beauty services
Expert Urges Annual HIV Screenings Amid Rise In Cases Linked To Unregulated Beauty Services
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A health expert delivered a stark warning on Sunday about the rapid rise in HIV cases among young people, primarily caused by unprotected and unregulated beauty and tattoo services, and shared needle use among drug users, underscoring the vital need for regular testing and education.
In an exclusive interview with a local news channel, Dr. Faizan sounded a dire warning about the alarming surge in HIV cases among young people, primarily fueled by high-risk behaviors such as visiting unlicensed beauty parlors and tattoo shops and sharing syringes for injecting drugs, emphasizing the crucial need for regular annual health checks to combat this growing health threat.
He revealed that over the last six years, the HIV rate among young people had alarmingly escalated from 2.5% to a staggering 5%, primarily attributed to high-risk behaviors such as frequenting unlicensed beauty parlors and tattoo shops, and injecting drugs with shared syringes.
He cautioned young people to exercise extreme caution when using barber shop services, advising them to ensure that new and sterilized equipment is used for shaving and hair cutting to minimize the risk of HIV transmission.
Dr. Faizan warned that HIV can be transmitted through unsterilized equipment used in beauty parlors and tattoo
shops.
He emphasized that unsterilized tattoo needles, shared razors or shaving equipment, and unsterilized nail clippers or piercing equipment can pose a significant risk.
"The risk of HIV transmission is real if equipment is not properly sterilized," he cautioned. "It is crucial for individuals to choose licensed and reputable parlors and tattoo shops, ensure that equipment is sterilized, and avoid sharing personal care items."
Experts stress the need for awareness campaigns, regular screening camps, and proper sterilization practices to combat this growing health threat.
Dr. Faizan's warning about the rising HIV cases in Faisalabad is alarming, especially considering the city's struggle with unregulated beauty and tattoo services and injection drug use.
Responding to a query, he said tattoo enthusiasts should be aware of the risks of HIV transmission and take steps to ensure their safety, such as choosing licensed tattoo artists who use sterilized equipment.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025
UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku
UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..
Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..
Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival
FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..
Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU
UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World
Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title
Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship
79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Expert urges annual HIV screenings amid rise in cases linked to unregulated beauty services2 minutes ago
-
India’s reported plan to curtail Pakistan's water a desecration of Indus Treaty, violation of Int' ..12 minutes ago
-
Religious ministry's 24/7 support system active for Pakistani Pilgrims' complaint redressal: DC info ..32 minutes ago
-
No peace in South Asia without just resolution of Kashmir dispute: APHC Vice Chairman52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan launches third national Polio vaccination drive of 20251 hour ago
-
WSSC’s 10-Day cleanliness drive in full swing ahead of Monsoon, Eid-ul-Azha1 hour ago
-
Preparation for MD CAT test in government colleges to begin from June 211 hours ago
-
No fault in NGC grid system: spokesman11 hours ago
-
Electricity restored in record time in almost all areas after storm: LESCO chief11 hours ago
-
CM awards Rs 500,000 to London marathon champion Mona Khan11 hours ago
-
CM puts administration on high alert amid heavy rainfall forecast11 hours ago
-
Woman dies as wall collapses in windstorm11 hours ago