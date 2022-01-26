Ayub Afridi issues directives for addressing complaints of overseas Pakistani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Ayub Afridi has issued various directives for addressing complaints of overseas Pakistani in Saudi Arabia.

The advisor issued the directives during his interaction with the Pakistani community on his visit to Medina along with the Parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Ayub Afridi listened to the complaints of Pakistani community at Pakistan House Medina and issued directions to the Community Welfare Attaches, Welfare Wing of Consulate General Jeddah, to address their complaints on priority He also directed for setting up a passport office in Medina soon besides speedy work for establishment of the offices at Abha, Jizan, Albaha, Bisha and Nijran of KSA.

He also directed the Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) to visit Medina and hold Khuli Kachari weekly or bi-weekly.

These visits should be regular and problems of the community should be addressed on war footings.

CWAs should start paper work for establishment of Pakistani school in Medina, he said.

The advisor also directed CWAs to hiring a legal firm for pursuing cases of prisoners, Diyat/Blood money/end of service benefits of overseas Pakistanis.

The Advisor assured that the government would empower the Welfare Wing and provide all necessary resources to effectively deal with the legal issues of overseas Pakistanis staying/working in the Kingdom.

On request of the community, the advisor showed keen interest regarding the quality and standard of the existing schools being run by the Mission.

He also assured that a mechanism would be devised to solve the problem of transportation of human remains and bodies of overseas Pakistanis.