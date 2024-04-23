Azam Swati Gets Bail
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A local court on Tuesday confirmed the bail of PTI’s leader Azam Khan Swati in a case pertaining to violation of section-144.
A district and session judge Islamabad heard the case and approved the bail of accused against surety bonds worth Rs 5,000.
During hearing, the defence lawyer Ali Bokhari Advocate said that his client was arrested in this case and very next day he was granted post arrest bail.
But the same was cancelled due to his non appearance and then he was declared absconder, he added.
