Azerbaijan, Pakistan enjoying ties based on ancient, historical traditions of both countries: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):Azerbaijan Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov has said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have very good and friendly relations and these ties are based on ancient historical traditions of both countries.

Addressing an event arranged to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, he said, "President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, which were constructed by Heydar Aliyev. The ties between the two brotherly countries are at a high level in all fields." The ambassador further said that Pakistan was one of the first states to recognize Azerbaijan after it declared independence.

Heydar Aliyev, he said, was the "architect of the development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations". He attached great importance to Pakistan.

On April 9-11, 1996, Heydar Aliyev paid an official visit to Pakistan and during his stay, several documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

"That visit played an irreplaceable role in the development of relations between the two countries," he noted.

While sharing about Heydar Aliyev, the envoy said, 2023 was declared the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" and the day would be celebrated solemnly in Azerbaijan and abroad.

He said Heydar Aliyev proved that he was a visionary and decisive politician when he first led the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic from 1969-1982.

As a result of the intense activities of Heydar Aliyev, great successes were achieved in the economy, industry, agriculture, education, and culture, the envoy said.

The adoption of the Constitution of the Azerbaijan SSR in 1978 and the establishment of the Azerbaijani language as the state language are the services of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

At that time, when the totalitarian Soviet regime ruled, the determination of the legal basis for the preservation and development of the moral wealth of the Azerbaijani people, especially the language, in the supreme law of the republic was considered a very brave step, the envoy added.

In 1991, Heydar Aliyev was elected as chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan. In May-June 1993, when Azerbaijan was on the verge of civil war and loss of independence, the people of Azerbaijan demanded to bring Heydar Aliyev to power.

On June 15, 1993, Aliyev was elected as chairman of the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan, and on June 24 took the office of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On October 3, 1993, in a nationwide voting which saw a high turnout, he was elected as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

When Heydar Aliyev came to power, he eliminated chaos and anarchy, economic and political difficulties in the country.

The Agreement of the Century, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and other internationally important projects are connected with the name of Heydar Aliyev.

As a result of the great leader's wise policy, high-speed socio-economic development was ensured in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan became a country with a strong position in international relations.