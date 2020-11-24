UrduPoint.com
Babar Awan Advises Opposition For Holding Low Cost Virtual Meetings

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Babar Awan advises opposition for holding low cost virtual meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary affairs Dr. Babar Awan advised the opposition for holding virtual meetings in this digital age to avoid COVID-19 threat instead of holding large public gatherings of heavy costs.

He said that all kind of activities could be suspended in such circumstances except constitutional requirement of GB election to replace its interim set-up.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel on Monday night, he said that the government was focusing on continuity of economic activities and it was made possible by the virtue of its prudent policies that 30000 to 50000 small power looms were reopened in Faisalabad with short of 25 percent labor force.

Dr Babar Awan said that the government set a good precedent by suspending its political rallies at time when the corona related death toll was 24 per day.

The situation should be taken serious by all after alarming increase in deaths toll of over 40 per day, he expressed.

