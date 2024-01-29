Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing

(@Abdulla99267510)

Awan condemned what he perceives as a concerted effort to stifle Imran Khan's political ambitions through fabricated legal charges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2024) Babar Awan, the legal representative of Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Monday voiced significant apprehensions regarding recent legal developments.

Following detainee number 804's communication, Awan noted a surge of public response across Pakistan. He highlighted ongoing efforts aimed at rendering a decision against the former chairman.

Speaking outside the Supreme Court, Awan emphasized the symbolic significance of Nawaz Sharif's current predicament, suggesting that Sharif's capacity is now limited to managing businesses, rather than leading the nation. He dismissed any prospect of Sharif assuming the role of Prime Minister again.

In a significant move, PTI has shuttered its official website, signaling a decisive stance amid unfolding legal complexities. Awan underscored the trial against PTI's founder as a violation of the United Nations Human Rights Charter, urging for transparency akin to Supreme Court proceedings.

He stressed the imperative for equitable treatment under Article 14, pointing out that PTI's founder faces fabricated charges aimed at impeding his electoral participation.

Awan demanded the cessation of what he referred to as a "kangaroo trial" against PTI's founder, advocating instead for free and fair elections as the ultimate remedy.

Amidst speculations surrounding the outcome of PTI's founder's case, Awan refrained from commenting on judicial matters, maintaining a focus on the pursuit of justice.

Awan condemned what he perceives as a concerted effort to stifle Imran Khan's political ambitions through fabricated legal charges.

He called for the immediate dismissal of all such cases against Khan, saying that the paramount importance of upholding democratic principles and ensuring a level playing field for all political actors.