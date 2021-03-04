UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bajaur Rescue Service 1122 Tackles 265 Emergencies In One Month

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:46 PM

Bajaur rescue service 1122 tackles 265 emergencies in one month

The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 of tribal district Bajaur is effectively contributing its services to citizens during emergency situations, tackling 265 cases successfully across the district during the last month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 of tribal district Bajaur is effectively contributing its services to citizens during emergency situations, tackling 265 cases successfully across the district during the last month.

Sharing performance report of February, District Emergency Officer Amjad Khan said that Rescue service 1122 responded promptly and timely while tackling emergencies in one month, which included 31 road accidents, 143 medical emergencies, one fire incident, three clash incidents, two drowning incidents and 14 other emergencies of various nature.

He said that rescue 1122 service of the district also provided services to people of remote areas and safely shifted several patients from one hospital to another hospital of the district.

He said that Rescue 1122 was giving top priority to saving the lives of citizens.

Related Topics

Fire Road February Rescue 1122 From Top

Recent Stories

Man kills wife in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Bids to install street lights on city road to open ..

2 minutes ago

New studies suggest COVID-19 evolves naturally: Re ..

5 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi approves second phase of Sharjah ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan tops in providing low-priced petroleum pr ..

5 minutes ago

FC Barcelona loses EU bid to overturn state aid cl ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.