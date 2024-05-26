Open Menu

Bakery Product Prices Set To Fall After Bread Reduction In Punjab: Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Bakery product prices set to fall after bread reduction in Punjab: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin said on Sunday that the provincial government has decided to reduce the prices of bakery products following the recent reduction in the price of bread. 

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that after a reduction in the prices of bread, the focus was on lowering the prices of other bakery products. He said that the prices of wheat and flour have significantly decreased by 30 to 48% over the past two months.

 

He said that stakeholders have been given until May 27 to voluntarily reduce prices. "The prices of items such as double bread, rice, and buns should be reduced; otherwise, the administration will ensure the availability of bakery products at lower prices across Punjab," the minister warned.

He said that the decision was made after consultations with various stakeholders, including representatives from the bakery association, different brands and the food authorities.

Related Topics

Punjab Price May Sunday From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

21 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

23 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

23 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

24 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

24 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan