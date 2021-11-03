UrduPoint.com

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari Shares First Glimpse Of Her Son

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:36 PM

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first glimpse of her son

Mahmood Choudhary, the husband of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, also shared the first picture of their son on his Instagram account besides mentioning his date of birth.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2021) Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of PPP-co Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari, has shared the first glimpse of her son Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry.

Taking to Instagram, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shared the photo of her son on Instagram account, with a caption that Hamid is now just one week young.

Mahmood Choudhry also took to the photo-sharing app and shared the first picture of his son. He also wrote the date of birth of his son in the caption.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari announced on October 10 that she had been blessed with the first child and made announcement of the name on October 18. Earlier today, she shared the first picture.

Bakhtawar and Mahmood Chaudhary who is businessman by profession tied the knot earlier this year.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Young October Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari Instagram

Recent Stories

China's elite college basketball players to compet ..

China's elite college basketball players to compete in WCBA as a team

1 second ago
 ASP for improving performance of traffic police

ASP for improving performance of traffic police

2 seconds ago
 Pakistan dominating in T20 Men's CWC

Pakistan dominating in T20 Men's CWC

3 seconds ago
 Zahir Jaffer thrown out of courtroom for using ‘ ..

Zahir Jaffer thrown out of courtroom for using ‘inappropriate words’

12 minutes ago
 Ukranian Parliament Dismisses Defense Minister Tar ..

Ukranian Parliament Dismisses Defense Minister Taran

5 seconds ago
 Russia-Belarus Union State Council to Adopt Milita ..

Russia-Belarus Union State Council to Adopt Military Doctrine on November 4 - Kr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.