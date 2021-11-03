Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first glimpse of her son

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2021) Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of PPP-co Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari, has shared the first glimpse of her son Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari announced on October 10 that she had been blessed with the first child and made announcement of the name on October 18. Earlier today, she shared the first picture.

Bakhtawar and Mahmood Chaudhary who is businessman by profession tied the knot earlier this year.