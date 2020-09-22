UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baldia Town Tragedy:  Two Sentenced To Death, Four Awarded Life-imprisonment

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 03:01 PM

Baldia Town Tragedy:  Two sentenced to death, four awarded life-imprisonment

The court has announced reserved verdict after eight-year of the tragic incident that claimed lives of more than 260 people in Karachi Baldia Town factory.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2020) An Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday sentenced to death two accused, awarded life-imprisonment to four and acquitted four others in Baldia Town factory case.

The court announced the verdict after eight-year of the shocking incident at Baldia Town factory.

“Rehman Bhola and Zubair Charya are being awarded death sentence while Raoof Siddique and three others are acquitted in this case,” the court held.

The court also acquitted four people including Raoof Siddiqui, Abdul Stattar, Adeeb Khanum and Umar Hassan.

Hammad Siddiqui who is said to be the mastermind of Baldia Town Factory was declared as pro-claimed offender by the court for not appearing before the court.

At least 400 eye-witnesses recorded their statements during long the trial of 8-year at Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi. According to Geo tv, the owner of the factory recorded his statement through a video link from UAE and said that he was demanded extortion by the MQM.

At least 262 people lost their lives and 50 others were injured after entire Baldia Town factory building was set ablaze on Sept 11, 2012 in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured MQM Geo TV UAE Baldia From Court

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja to do Urdu commentary for ..

34 seconds ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Kingdom&#039 ..

32 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Saudi King on N ..

32 minutes ago

Basic Rock Climbing training will start from Sept ..

18 minutes ago

Lebanon's Aoun Urges Globe to Help Return Syrian R ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.