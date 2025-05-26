Balochistan Assembly condemns APS Khuzdar tragedy

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Balochistan Assembly (BA) unanimously passed a resolution condemning regarding Army Public school (APS) Khuzdar tragedy on Monday which was chaired by Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola.

Balochistan Assembly Member Mir Rehmat Saleh Baloch presented a joint resolution and read it that we strongly condemned the suicide attack on the bus of Army Public School children on May 21.

He said that in the incident, many innocent people including 8 unarmed and innocent students were martyred and many others were injured.

He said that this House strongly condemned the sad, cowardly, inhumane and suicidal brutal attack on the bus of Army Public School Khuzdar on May 21, 2025 saying that this incident is not only the height of cruelty and barbarity but also a heinous attempt to target the builders of the future, the new generation of Pakistan and the light of knowledge and peace.

He said that it is a nefarious conspiracy of elements hostile to Pakistan’s peace, national integrity and education saying that we demanded to take steps to bring the elements involved in this brutal terrorist attack and their facilitators to justice.

Speaking on the validity of the resolution, Zaraq Khan Mandokhel said that the security forces are performing their duties and giving evidence, everyone should unite against the terrorists because people are being misled.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Farah Azeem Shah said that after the battle of Haq Bunyan-um Marmoos, India has been defeated, now it has been proven with evidence that those who commit terrorism in Balochistan are with India, India is providing incentives to terrorists.

She said that India's ugly face has come before the world, it is time to uproot the scourge of terrorism, the people are with the security forces, we have to fight Pakistan's case before the world through delegations, India is a dangerous terrorist of the region and should be declared a global terrorist.

Provincial Minister Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa said that such a heartbreaking incident has occurred in the history of Balochistan, minor children and girls are among the martyrs in the bus, the chapter of those who talk about the martyrdom of children to liberate Balochistan has been closed.

He said that the province is facing internal and external problems. Mir Haji Ali Madad Jatak said that the whole world knows that our enemy attacked children after our borders, our forces are fighting bravely on the borders.

He said that this is a message to those who are growing up on the pieces of India that we are not afraid of mercenary terrorists.