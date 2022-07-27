UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Be Declared Calamity Hit Area: MNAs

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Balochistan be declared calamity hit area: MNAs

Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Wednesday demanded of the federal government to declare Balochistan calamity-hit province due to human and property losses caused by the ongoing torrential rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Wednesday demanded of the federal government to declare Balochistan calamity-hit province due to human and property losses caused by the ongoing torrential rains.

Talking on Point of Order, MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi said that the different areas of Balochistan were badly affected due to current flash floods. He thanked federal government for assuring to provide maximum relief package to the people of Balochistan.

He said that a large number of people were stranded due to flash flooding and there was a need of immediately expediting the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Muhammad Aslam Bhootani said that many areas including Lasbela were the most affected areas due to flash floods. He said he had talked to minister for communications who assured to reconstruct the main Hub bridge connecting Sindh and Balochistan. He said that security forces and other concerned departments were also busy in rescue and relief operations. However, hundred per cent safety embankments had broken in district Lasbela. There was also deficiency of tents.

He also demanded of Balochistan Chief Minister to send tents as people were sitting in open spaces. "Federal government should also announce special relief package for Balochistan and Lasbela flood affectees," he said expressing the hope that federal government would announce special relief package soon.

Dr. Shahnaz Baloch said that the whole of Balochistan was affected due to flash floods. Balochistan should be declared calamity-hit province, she demanded.

Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari said that maximum relief should be given to his constituency Rajanpur as it was also badly affected due to recent rains and flash flooding.

Speaking on point of order, Minister for Science and Technology Syed Amin ul Haq said that people of Karachi were also badly affected due to recent torrential rains. Chief Minister and ministers were present on the spot but Karachi infrastructure was totally damaged, he said adding that the K-electric was minting money from people but not resolving their problems.

He said that Karachi should also be declared as calamity hit city. All stake holders should sit together and resolve these problems, he said adding that relief package should be announced for Karachi and Hyderabad.

MNA Syed Mahmood Shah said that Balochistan and Sindh were badly affected due to recent flash floods and rains. He said that bridges connecting Jhal Magsi and Lasbella were washed away due to flooding. He demanded of the federal government to announce special relief package and declared Balochistan calamity hit area.

MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah said that rains had affected many areas. He said that 80 percent date crops in Khairpur were badly affected due to recent rains.

MNA Dr. Ramesh Kumar said that unfortunately rain which is considered blessing was bringing hardships in the country. He also proposed that Minority Day should be observed from August 11 to 14 in Parliament House. Pakistan should be put on right directions, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Technology Minority Flood Parliament Hyderabad Rajanpur Khairpur Lasbela Hub Money August All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Provincial Task Force Committee for protection of ..

Provincial Task Force Committee for protection of human rights become functional ..

35 seconds ago
 DG Sports KP issues orders of transfer, posting of ..

DG Sports KP issues orders of transfer, posting of 28 officers

36 seconds ago
 Police arrest seven gamblers; recover stake money

Police arrest seven gamblers; recover stake money

38 seconds ago
 Police net 85 beggars from city roads

Police net 85 beggars from city roads

15 minutes ago
 Police arrests accused for possessing illegal weap ..

Police arrests accused for possessing illegal weapons

15 minutes ago
 Motorists face crackdown on tinted windows

Motorists face crackdown on tinted windows

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.