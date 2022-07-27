Balochistan be declared calamity hit area: MNAs

Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Wednesday demanded of the federal government to declare Balochistan calamity-hit province due to human and property losses caused by the ongoing torrential rains

Talking on Point of Order, MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi said that the different areas of Balochistan were badly affected due to current flash floods. He thanked federal government for assuring to provide maximum relief package to the people of Balochistan.

He said that a large number of people were stranded due to flash flooding and there was a need of immediately expediting the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Muhammad Aslam Bhootani said that many areas including Lasbela were the most affected areas due to flash floods. He said he had talked to minister for communications who assured to reconstruct the main Hub bridge connecting Sindh and Balochistan. He said that security forces and other concerned departments were also busy in rescue and relief operations. However, hundred per cent safety embankments had broken in district Lasbela. There was also deficiency of tents.

He also demanded of Balochistan Chief Minister to send tents as people were sitting in open spaces. "Federal government should also announce special relief package for Balochistan and Lasbela flood affectees," he said expressing the hope that federal government would announce special relief package soon.

Dr. Shahnaz Baloch said that the whole of Balochistan was affected due to flash floods. Balochistan should be declared calamity-hit province, she demanded.

Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari said that maximum relief should be given to his constituency Rajanpur as it was also badly affected due to recent rains and flash flooding.

Speaking on point of order, Minister for Science and Technology Syed Amin ul Haq said that people of Karachi were also badly affected due to recent torrential rains. Chief Minister and ministers were present on the spot but Karachi infrastructure was totally damaged, he said adding that the K-electric was minting money from people but not resolving their problems.

He said that Karachi should also be declared as calamity hit city. All stake holders should sit together and resolve these problems, he said adding that relief package should be announced for Karachi and Hyderabad.

MNA Syed Mahmood Shah said that Balochistan and Sindh were badly affected due to recent flash floods and rains. He said that bridges connecting Jhal Magsi and Lasbella were washed away due to flooding. He demanded of the federal government to announce special relief package and declared Balochistan calamity hit area.

MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah said that rains had affected many areas. He said that 80 percent date crops in Khairpur were badly affected due to recent rains.

MNA Dr. Ramesh Kumar said that unfortunately rain which is considered blessing was bringing hardships in the country. He also proposed that Minority Day should be observed from August 11 to 14 in Parliament House. Pakistan should be put on right directions, he added.