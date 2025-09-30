Balochistan CM condemns Quetta attack, announces four terrorists killed in security response

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the deadly explosion in Quetta on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister confirmed that security forces responded swiftly and effectively, killed four terrorists involved in the attack.

In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti reaffirmed the government’s determination to combat terrorism.

“Terrorists cannot lower the nation’s morale with their cowardly actions,” he declared, praising the rapid response of security personnel and extending condolences to the victims’ families.

He emphasized that the sacrifices of citizens and security forces will not go in vain, reiterating his administration’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in Balochistan.

“We are committed to the resolve of making Balochistan peaceful and secure,” Sarfraz Bugti added, expressing solidarity with the families of the martyrs and offering prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.