Open Menu

Balochistan CM Condemns Quetta Attack, Announces Four Terrorists Killed In Security Response

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Balochistan CM condemns Quetta attack, announces four terrorists killed in security response

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the deadly explosion in Quetta on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister confirmed that security forces responded swiftly and effectively, killed four terrorists involved in the attack.

In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti reaffirmed the government’s determination to combat terrorism.

“Terrorists cannot lower the nation’s morale with their cowardly actions,” he declared, praising the rapid response of security personnel and extending condolences to the victims’ families.

He emphasized that the sacrifices of citizens and security forces will not go in vain, reiterating his administration’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in Balochistan.

“We are committed to the resolve of making Balochistan peaceful and secure,” Sarfraz Bugti added, expressing solidarity with the families of the martyrs and offering prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s c ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..

27 minutes ago
 Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by ..

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces

34 minutes ago
 At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide bl ..

At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack

39 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Science ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..

42 minutes ago
 Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza afte ..

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

45 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King ..

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..

57 minutes ago
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

1 hour ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

1 hour ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and S ..

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

1 hour ago
 ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025 ..

ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26

1 hour ago
 Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire pl ..

Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan