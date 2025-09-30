KPCTA DG Urges Collective Efforts By Govt, Public To Address Climate Issue
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Habibullah Arif Tuesday emphasized the need for collective efforts by the government and the public to address issue of devastating impact of this year’s floods and the broader effects of climate change on tourism.
In an exclusive conversation, the DG Habibullah Arif acknowledged that tourism in the region was showing significant growth before the recent floods. However, he noted that the devastating 2025 floods have posed serious challenges, disrupting progress and impacting the sector’s momentum.
“Tourism was truly on the rise, but these floods have set us back and exposed vulnerabilities that demand urgent attention,” he said.
Arif also expressed concern over the public’s attitude following restrictions imposed after the floods. Despite warnings, many visitors continued to frequent vulnerable areas, particularly along the river belts, where illegal constructions have been increasing.
“This careless behavior not only threatens the environment but also undermines our efforts to protect and preserve these precious sites,” he added, emphasizing the critical need for collective responsibility.
Highlighting the importance of joint efforts, the DG stressed that combating the impact of climate change and restoring the tourism industry requires unified action from both the government and the public.
He praised the government’s ongoing initiatives to rebuild infrastructure and restore confidence among
tourists.
“The authorities are working tirelessly to rehabilitate affected areas, strengthen regulations, and promote sustainable tourism practices to ensure long-term resilience,” he noted.
Arif concluded by urging everyone local communities, tourists, and officials alike, to collaborate in protecting KP’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.
“Only through collective responsibility can we safeguard our tourism sector against future climate challenges and continue to attract visitors from around the world,” he said.
