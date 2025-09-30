Open Menu

FC Foils Terror Attack In Quetta; Six Militants Killed, Interior Minister Lauds Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday praised the Frontier Corps (FC) for successfully foiling a major terrorist attack in Quetta, killing six assailants linked to the group dubbed Fitna al-Hindustan, including a suicide bomber.

“The brave sons of the FC confronted the attackers with unmatched courage, eliminating them and thwarting their nefarious designs,” Naqvi said in a statement.

He commended the professional skills and valor of the paramilitary force, adding, “We are proud of our fearless FC soldiers.”

The minister paid tribute to the personnel for their decisive action and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of two soldiers who sustained injuries during the encounter.

Naqvi reiterated the government’s resolve to crush terrorism in all its forms, affirming that such attacks would not shake the nation’s determination.

