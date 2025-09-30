Suicide Blast In Quetta Leaves 3 Martyred, 6 Terrorists Dead
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) A suicide bombing and gun assault in Quetta on Tuesday resulted in the martyrdom of three people and the killing of six terrorists from the banned group Fitna al-Hindustan.
As per police sources, the blast on Zarghoon Road near Model Town left 32 people injured, including two members of the Frontier Corps, local media channels reported.
Reports suggest that the car bomb blast killed six terrorists, all of whom were wearing FC uniforms, including the suicide attacker.
The powerful blast was heard across a wide area, including Model Town and surrounding neighborhoods, shattering windows in nearby homes and buildings.
Following the explosion, sporadic gunfire was heard in the vicinity, causing widespread fear and confusion among the residents.
The police and rescue teams rushed to the site and an emergency was sounded in all the hospitals of the provincial capital.
Police immediately cordoned off the area and restricted movements while the bomb disposal squads were called in to comb the area.
Rescue teams shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.
Eyewitnesses said the blast occurred close to commercial areas.
The law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation while additional security personnel have been deployed to secure the vicinity.
