President Zardari Strongly Condemns Quetta Suicide Attack
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemned the suicide attack that took place in Quetta carried out by the Indian proxy Fitna al Khawarij.
The president, in a statement, said that the elements serving the interests of Fitna al Khawarij and India could not undermine Pakistan’s peace and stability.
He commended the security forces for their timely and effective response to foil the malicious designs of the terrorists.
President Zardari prayed for the swift recovery of the injured FC personnel and lauded the courage and resolve of the country’s security forces in defending the motherland.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to continue thwarting the nefarious designs of India-backed miscreants, saying that the growing frustration of anti-Pakistan forces was a reflection of their failure and inevitable downfall.
“As the global and regional scenario is shifting against anti-Pakistan states and their proxies, they are getting desperate. Pakistan, its people and the security forces shall prevail, Insha Allah,” President Zardari said.
