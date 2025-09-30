CM Bugti condoles Quetta attack, promises to honor Martyrs & uphold resolve

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday strongly condemned the deadly vehicle-borne suicide attack in Quetta, carried out by the militant group "Fitna e Hindustan," which resulted in the deaths of six terrorists.

In an exclusive message to media channels, CM Bugti expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He praised the swift and decisive response of the security forces, stating that they "sent the terrorists to hell" and prevented further bloodshed.

“These cowardly acts of terrorism cannot shake our national resolve,” Bugti declared. “The sacrifices of our brave citizens and security personnel will not be forgotten or go in vain.”

The chief minister reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to restoring peace and security in Balochistan.

He said that every effort would be made to dismantle terrorist networks and ensure the safety of the

public.

"The enemies of Pakistan will never succeed in their evil designs. Balochistan will rise stronger," he concluded.