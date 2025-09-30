Minister calls for Sikh pilgrims’ access to Baba Guru Nanak anniversary, urges protection of Interfaith harmony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Religious Affairs Khel Das Kohistani on Tuesday decried India’s religious repression and urged the government to allow Sikh pilgrims to observe Baba Guru Nanak’s anniversary freely, cautioning that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rising hate campaign of religious intolerance risks igniting deeper sectarian conflict in the

region.

While speaking exclusively to a local news channel, Khel Das Kohistani urged India to respect the religious rights of Sikh pilgrims and ensure their unhindered access to the anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in upcoming month of November, adding, such gestures are essential for promoting mutual respect and understanding between communities.

Kohistani also criticized India’s continued denial of access to Sikh devotees, warning that these restrictions not only violate basic religious freedoms but also threaten the fragile fabric of interfaith harmony in the region.

He appealed for renewed efforts towards peace and coexistence, stressing that safeguarding interfaith harmony must be a priority for both nations.

He said India is even exploiting sports to spread hatred and continues to impose restrictions on religious freedom, further deepening divisions and undermining efforts toward peace and harmony in the region.

Responding to a query about the relationship between Gaza and America, he stated that Pakistan’s policy is clear and consistent, it does not support Israel’s actions and firmly opposes any form of violence or bloodshed.

He emphasized that Pakistan stands for peace and justice, advocating for the rights of Muslims everywhere, including in Kashmir and Gaza.

He further expressed Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful resolutions and humanitarian values, highlighting the importance of dialogue and mutual respect to resolve conflicts.

He reiterated that Pakistan’s stance is rooted in the pursuit of lasting peace and the protection of human rights for all affected communities.

To another query, he also praised the Prime Minister for fostering strong, brotherly relations with the United States and other nations.

He highlighted the growing investment opportunities as a result of these improved ties, expressing optimism about the positive impact on Pakistan’s economic growth and regional cooperation.

To another query about PPP and PML-N, he said dialogue is the solution to political differences and urged all parties to engage in constructive talks for the stability and progress of the country.