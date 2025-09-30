Open Menu

CPO Urges Officers To Build Public Trust Through Professionalism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 01:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar on Tuesday emphasized that the core mission

of the police is to earn the public’s trust — a goal that can only be achieved through

friendly and respectful behavior.

He made these remarks while addressing a batch of newly-inducted Deputy Superintendents

of Police (DSPs) from Sindh province, who were in the city as part of their field

attachment training.

“Restoring public confidence should be the top priority of every police officer,” said CPO Dogar,

stressing the importance of professionalism, courteous conduct, and a problem-solving mindset

within the boundaries of the law.

He urged the young officers to uphold the dignity of the police department by engaging with the

public in a manner that reflects integrity and commitment to justice.

DSP Headquarters, Syed Jaffer Bukhari, also addressed the gathering.

During the session, the CPO briefed the visiting officers on the various departments operating

at the police headquarters, noting that all units were functioning effectively through strong

inter-departmental collaboration.

