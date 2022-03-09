UrduPoint.com

Balochistan EPA Initiates Action Against SOPs Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 02:56 PM

Balochistan EPA initiates action against SOPs violations

The Balochistan Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has launched administrative action to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) based on the environmental laws at Gadani Shipbreaking Yard

QUETTA, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Balochistan Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has launched administrative action to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) based on the environmental laws at Gadani Shipbreaking Yard.

On the direction of Director General EPA Ibrahim Baloch, the Deputy Director EPA Lasbela issued a notice of fine of Rs 300,000 to Deewan Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd on violation of SOPs at Gadani Shipbreaking Yard.

According to official source, the work on Plot No. 58 of Gadani Shipbreaking Yard was halted due to the violation of SOPs and Section 25 of Environmental Protection Act 2012, whereas the action was taken against the owner of the ship breaking yard.

The plot owner has been ordered to pay the fine within a week and ensure the health of his workers and compliance of safety guidelines.

Recently, Director General EPA Ibrahim Baloch on his recent visit to Gadani Shipbreaking Yard issued orders to ensure strict implementation of the regulatory authority's SOPs regarding the health and safety of the workers working in the yard.

The authority has not issued the gas-free NOC for shipbreaking at Plot No. 58 of Gadani Shipbreaking Yard as the joint inspection of defective ship was pending.The Authority has only allowed the cold work at the site.

The provincial environmental watchdog during inspection found that the shipbreaking at Plot No. 58 started without official permission and also did violation of Section 25 of the EPA Act 2012.

The DG EPA Balochistan has vowed that the authority would not tolerate the violation of its SOPs in Shipbreaking Yard and strict action would also be taken in the future against the law abettors.

/395

Related Topics

Balochistan Fine Visit Noc Lasbela SITE

Recent Stories

Bara Dam's construction awaits go ahead to generat ..

Bara Dam's construction awaits go ahead to generate 5.8MW electricity

7 minutes ago
 PM's popularity increased manifold in last two wee ..

PM's popularity increased manifold in last two weeks: Hammad

7 minutes ago
 Sana Fakhar stuns her fans and friends by fitness ..

Sana Fakhar stuns her fans and friends by fitness routine

28 minutes ago
 Tanzania opposition leader's release stirs cautiou ..

Tanzania opposition leader's release stirs cautious hope

7 minutes ago
 SABS university graduate honored with Mehdi Ali Mi ..

SABS university graduate honored with Mehdi Ali Mirza Award

7 minutes ago
 Process of imposing sanctions on Russia is flawed: ..

Process of imposing sanctions on Russia is flawed: Mian Zahid Hussain

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>