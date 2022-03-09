Balochistan EPA initiates action against SOPs violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Balochistan Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has launched administrative action to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) based on the environmental laws at Gadani Shipbreaking Yard

QUETTA, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Balochistan Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has launched administrative action to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) based on the environmental laws at Gadani Shipbreaking Yard.

On the direction of Director General EPA Ibrahim Baloch, the Deputy Director EPA Lasbela issued a notice of fine of Rs 300,000 to Deewan Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd on violation of SOPs at Gadani Shipbreaking Yard.

According to official source, the work on Plot No. 58 of Gadani Shipbreaking Yard was halted due to the violation of SOPs and Section 25 of Environmental Protection Act 2012, whereas the action was taken against the owner of the ship breaking yard.

The plot owner has been ordered to pay the fine within a week and ensure the health of his workers and compliance of safety guidelines.

Recently, Director General EPA Ibrahim Baloch on his recent visit to Gadani Shipbreaking Yard issued orders to ensure strict implementation of the regulatory authority's SOPs regarding the health and safety of the workers working in the yard.

The authority has not issued the gas-free NOC for shipbreaking at Plot No. 58 of Gadani Shipbreaking Yard as the joint inspection of defective ship was pending.The Authority has only allowed the cold work at the site.

The provincial environmental watchdog during inspection found that the shipbreaking at Plot No. 58 started without official permission and also did violation of Section 25 of the EPA Act 2012.

The DG EPA Balochistan has vowed that the authority would not tolerate the violation of its SOPs in Shipbreaking Yard and strict action would also be taken in the future against the law abettors.

/395