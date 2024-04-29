Open Menu

Continual Heavy Rains Paralyze Daily Life In AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Various higher reaches and plains of Azad Jammu Kashmir have been lashed with continual heavy rains for the fourth successive day, partially paralyzing daily life.

The Semi-hilly lake district of Mirpur, along with upper reaches and ground parts of the territory, experienced renewed waves of unexpected heavy rainfall, followed by moderate thunderstorms continuing intermittently.

This ongoing rainfall is posing a threat to almost-ready wheat crops in the plains, impacting both domestic and commercial farming. The weather in Mirpur city worsened Sunday evening with high-intensity windstorms and cloud bursts, causing partial disruptions in electricity, roads, and telecommunications.

Uprooting of trees and electricity poles in various areas due to the windstorm.

The State Disaster Management Authorities have confirmed that upper reaches of AJK, including the capital district of Muzaffarabad, have been experiencing intermittent rains for about three days, partially paralyzing routine life in remote mountainous areas.

Residents are advised to avoid crossing seasonal nullahs and ponds and refrain from traveling to hill stations to avoid landslides.

Heavy rains are expected to continue in various parts of AJK until April 30th, with roads in top mountainous valleys like Neelam and Leepa experiencing damage due to landslides.

The heavy downpour has also severely affected roads and telecommunications in the rain-hit Mirpur district.

