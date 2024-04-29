Continual Heavy Rains Paralyze Daily Life In AJK
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Various higher reaches and plains of Azad Jammu Kashmir have been lashed with continual heavy rains for the fourth successive day, partially paralyzing daily life.
The Semi-hilly lake district of Mirpur, along with upper reaches and ground parts of the territory, experienced renewed waves of unexpected heavy rainfall, followed by moderate thunderstorms continuing intermittently.
This ongoing rainfall is posing a threat to almost-ready wheat crops in the plains, impacting both domestic and commercial farming. The weather in Mirpur city worsened Sunday evening with high-intensity windstorms and cloud bursts, causing partial disruptions in electricity, roads, and telecommunications.
Uprooting of trees and electricity poles in various areas due to the windstorm.
The State Disaster Management Authorities have confirmed that upper reaches of AJK, including the capital district of Muzaffarabad, have been experiencing intermittent rains for about three days, partially paralyzing routine life in remote mountainous areas.
Residents are advised to avoid crossing seasonal nullahs and ponds and refrain from traveling to hill stations to avoid landslides.
Heavy rains are expected to continue in various parts of AJK until April 30th, with roads in top mountainous valleys like Neelam and Leepa experiencing damage due to landslides.
The heavy downpour has also severely affected roads and telecommunications in the rain-hit Mirpur district.
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commander Turkish Land Forces calls on Defence Minister4 minutes ago
-
YCA delegation meets medical superintendents4 minutes ago
-
5 stolen motorcycles recovered4 minutes ago
-
President confers Nishan-i-Imitaz (M) upon Commander Turkish Land Forces24 minutes ago
-
International Photo Competition “Save the Earth” announced24 minutes ago
-
Director ML&C plants sapling in Cantt Garden24 minutes ago
-
18 held for selling roti, naan at higher prices25 minutes ago
-
Continuous heavy rainfall, landslides cause widespread destruction in Hazara division34 minutes ago
-
Two decapitated bodies found34 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four persons on violating marriage, fireworks laws44 minutes ago
-
Nazeer Tarar tables “Seed (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (No. II of 2024)” in NA45 minutes ago
-
'Theatre Wallay' to organize classes from May 554 minutes ago