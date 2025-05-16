Youm-e-Tashakur Observed In Tanzania
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 11:50 PM
DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A ceremony was held at the High Commission of Pakistan, Dar-es-Salaam Friday to commemorate "Youm-e-Tashakur". Pakistani diaspora in Tanzania attended the ceremony.
Flag hoisting was performed by High Commissioner Siraj Ahmad Khan, with the national anthem being played.
Special messages of the President and Prime Minister were read out on the ocassion.
In his remarks, the High Commissioner while congratulating Pakistani diaspora on the highly successful operation " Bunyan-ul-Marsoos", emphasized the need to maintain unity in order to thwart the nefarious designs by the enemy.
The event concluded with special prayers for the peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan.
