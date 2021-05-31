Balochistan govt declares Loralai as separate division

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Balochistan government on Monday declared Loralai as a separate division to streamline its administrative affairs.

The Balochistan Chief Minister approved dividing Qila Abdullah District into two districts and the establishment of Loralai Division in high level a meeting which was held here.

The meeting was briefed by a senior member of the board of Revenue committee on suggestions and recommendations for the establishment of new divisions, districts and tehsils in the province.

The Chief Minister directed the committee to review all the factors and expedite its work for the establishment of remaining districts and divisions across the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the establishment of new districts and divisions will improve service delivery, financial and administrative performance of the government.

He said that education, health and civic amenities would be provided to the people in their areas.

The Chief Minister also directed to set up a Reforms Committee to bring improvements in the Board of Revenue. He said that the Revenue Department was very important as the world is changing and reforms are imperative for revenue collection through modern methods.

Provincial Ministers Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar, Metha Khan Kakar, Haji Muhammad Khan Tor Utmankhail, Advisor to CM Malik Naeem Khan Baazi, Awami National Party Parliamentary Leader Asghar Khan were present in the meeting.