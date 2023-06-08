Balochistan govt disburses Rs 19.6b for education in FY 2022-23

The Balochistan government has allocated an amount of Rs 19.6 billion for higher education and secondary education, provided for 503 on-going and 237 new development projects during the financial year 2022-23

According to Economic Survey 2022-23 unveiled here Thursday, the amounts of Rs 8.8 billion and Rs 10.

8 billion were earmarked for the higher and secondary education, respectively.

During the financial year 2022-23, multiple measures have been taken in the Education sector including Balochistan Education Sector Plan (2020-25), priority areas are governance and management, reforming data and research, access and participation, childcare and welfare, assessment and examination and teaching and learning.