ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Balochistan government has planned to promote domestic tourism that could contribute a huge revenue in the national exchequer.

For tourism promotion, the authority would impart training to the quarters concerned so that the tourists could be entertain properly, an official of the Balochistan government told APP.

"Balochistan has a huge potential in tourism as it has rich historical and cultural sites for local as well international tourists attractions," he said.

For this purpose, the incumbent government had been a strong proponent of the tourism promotion and in this regard, a tourism authority had already been set up in the province.

He lamented over the poor policies of the previous governments due to the reason there was not a single state-of-the-art resort or motel for the tourists in the province as available in other provinces.

He said the government was committed to uplift this sector through all possible means and as per international standards.