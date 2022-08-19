UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Taking Measures To Promote Sports Activities: Khalil George

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Minority Affairs Khalil George on Friday said that provincial government was taking all possible measures to provide a healthy environment to the youth by promoting sports in the province to save them from social evils

He expressed these views while addressing the prize distribution ceremony at the Bolan Cricket Stadium on the occasion of the final match of the "Meri Pehchan Pakistan," cricket tournament under the auspices of the Mother Teresa Memorial Society.

Earlier, the final match of the Pakistan Cricket Tournament was played between Christian Combine and FHL team, which was won by Christian Combine team.

Provincial Adviser for Minority Affairs Khalil George said that under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the provincial government was taking all possible measures to provide sports facilities to the youth, because where "playgrounds are populated, hospitals are deserted." He said that youth could be kept away from social evils only by attracting them towards positive activities saying that today, on the special instructions of the chief minister, he participated as a special guest in the final of the cricket tournamentHe also distributed prizes to the winner and runner-up teams at the end of the ceremony.

