Balochistan Govt To Cover Expenses For Singer's Treatment At AKUH
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A letter was issued to Agha Khan University Hospital (AKUH) Karachi for the treatment of renowned Baloch Singer Ustad Noor Muhammad Nooral on special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti .
The CM last night directed the authorities to provide treatment facilities to the Baloch Singer at the expense of the Balochistan government.
Baloch singer Ustad Noor Mohammad Nooral was transferred to Agha Khan Hospital Karachi last night for treatment.
CM said that Ustad Noor Muhammad Nooral was the ambassador of culture of Balochistan, adding that the government of Balochistan would bear the full expenses of the treatment until his full recovery.
After the directive was issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the Health Department sent a letter to the administration of the Aga Khan Hospital Karachi to maintain treatment of the singer.
