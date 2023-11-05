Open Menu

Balochistan Health Dept Took Prompt Action To Control Outbreak Of CCHF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Balochistan Health Dept took prompt action to control outbreak of CCHF

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Health Department (HD) has taken prompt action to address the outbreak of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) at the Medicine ICU of Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta.

Following the directives of the Balochistan Chief Minister, the HD has referred eleven (11) doctors and medical staff who tested positive for CCHF to Agha Khan University Hospital (AKUH) Karachi for specialized treatment, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, one critically ill patient, Dr. Hasil, was immediately evacuated to AKUH via air ambulance with some delay of one day due to bad weather.

The timely transfer of these patients to AKUH ensures that they receive the necessary medical attention and care. The HD is committed to providing all necessary support to the affected individuals and their families.

The Health Department is continued to monitor the situation closely and is working with healthcare providers to implement preventive measures to contain the CCHF outbreak. The department urged the public to maintain strict hygiene practices and seek immediate medical attention if they experience any symptoms of CCHF.

Related Topics

Karachi Weather Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Sunday All

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

15 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

22 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

1 day ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

1 day ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

1 day ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 day ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

1 day ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan