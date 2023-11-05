Balochistan Health Dept took prompt action to control outbreak of CCHF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Health Department (HD) has taken prompt action to address the outbreak of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) at the Medicine ICU of Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta.

Following the directives of the Balochistan Chief Minister, the HD has referred eleven (11) doctors and medical staff who tested positive for CCHF to Agha Khan University Hospital (AKUH) Karachi for specialized treatment, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, one critically ill patient, Dr. Hasil, was immediately evacuated to AKUH via air ambulance with some delay of one day due to bad weather.

The timely transfer of these patients to AKUH ensures that they receive the necessary medical attention and care. The HD is committed to providing all necessary support to the affected individuals and their families.

The Health Department is continued to monitor the situation closely and is working with healthcare providers to implement preventive measures to contain the CCHF outbreak. The department urged the public to maintain strict hygiene practices and seek immediate medical attention if they experience any symptoms of CCHF.