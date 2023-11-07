Balochistan issues: Path to resolution lies in results-oriented negotiations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Senator Tahir Bizenjo on Tuesday emphasized the need for result-oriented negotiations to resolve Balochistan's issues, highlighting the region's strategic significance and natural resources.

Speaking here in the Senate, he said that resolving issues in Balochistan does not lie in the use of power, advocating instead for result-oriented negotiations and justice.

He highlighted Balochistan's unique geography and abundant natural resources, drawing both local and international interest.

Senator Bizenjo also called for a people-centric foreign policy and emphasized the importance of fostering friendly relations with other nations.

Senator Saadia Abbassi of PML-N shared her party's challenges and voiced in favor of detainees, including PTI President Ch. Pervaiz Elahi and incarcerated women.

Senator Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan (ANP) condemned Israeli atrocities in Gaza and urged Islamic countries to take action, also calling for a review of Afghan cases with proper documentation.

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri (JUIP) expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, particularly children, in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Senator Gurdeep Singh from PTI highlighted minority issues and urged immediate compensation for affected families of the Jaranwala incident.

Senator Shafique Tareen highlighted the ongoing sit-in at the Chaman Border, triggered by the introduction of a new passport mechanism. Chairman Senate referred the matter to the relevant committee for further consideration.

Senator Dilawar Khan discussed financial issues and expressed optimism about successful talks with the IMF under the competent team representing Pakistan.

APP/muk-zah