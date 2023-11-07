Open Menu

Balochistan Issues: Path To Resolution Lies In Results-oriented Negotiations

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Balochistan issues: Path to resolution lies in results-oriented negotiations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Senator Tahir Bizenjo on Tuesday emphasized the need for result-oriented negotiations to resolve Balochistan's issues, highlighting the region's strategic significance and natural resources.

Speaking here in the Senate, he said that resolving issues in Balochistan does not lie in the use of power, advocating instead for result-oriented negotiations and justice.

He highlighted Balochistan's unique geography and abundant natural resources, drawing both local and international interest.

Senator Bizenjo also called for a people-centric foreign policy and emphasized the importance of fostering friendly relations with other nations.

Senator Saadia Abbassi of PML-N shared her party's challenges and voiced in favor of detainees, including PTI President Ch. Pervaiz Elahi and incarcerated women.

Senator Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan (ANP) condemned Israeli atrocities in Gaza and urged Islamic countries to take action, also calling for a review of Afghan cases with proper documentation.

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri (JUIP) expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, particularly children, in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Senator Gurdeep Singh from PTI highlighted minority issues and urged immediate compensation for affected families of the Jaranwala incident.

Senator Shafique Tareen highlighted the ongoing sit-in at the Chaman Border, triggered by the introduction of a new passport mechanism. Chairman Senate referred the matter to the relevant committee for further consideration.

Senator Dilawar Khan discussed financial issues and expressed optimism about successful talks with the IMF under the competent team representing Pakistan.

APP/muk-zah

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan IMF Senate Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Awami National Party Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gaza Chaman Jaranwala Border Women From

Recent Stories

Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangl ..

Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangladesh

6 minutes ago
 UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls ..

UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls it a “Graveyard for Children ..

11 minutes ago
 Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea ..

Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea in Ashiana reference

23 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afgh ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number ..

Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number of global businessmen, invest ..

34 minutes ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commenc ..

Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commences in Jeddah

57 minutes ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

4 hours ago
 UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's ..

UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's Human Development

13 hours ago
 Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakist ..

Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakistan: Fawad

13 hours ago
 IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to ..

IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to prevent health risks

13 hours ago
 National Skills Passport initiative gateway to rec ..

National Skills Passport initiative gateway to recognize migrant workers

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan