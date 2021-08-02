Balochistan reports 60 more Covid positive cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :About 60 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29702 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 942955 people were screened for the virus till August 01 out of which 60 more were reported positive.

As many as 28615 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 328 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.