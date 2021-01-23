UrduPoint.com
'Balochistan Women Helpline: 1089' Launched For Complaint Registration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has launched 'Balochistan Women Helpline: 1089' for registration of complaints against women harassment at home and work place.

The women could register their complaints on the helpline regarding harassment, domestic violence, harassment at work place and property issues, said an official of Balochistan government while talking to APP.

The strict action would be taken on the complaints of women to ensure safe and free environments for women in the province, he added.

He said the helpline would cater women's complaints about harassment.

The people could register their complaints easily at helpline number 1089, the official said.

The anti-harassment cells would also be established at Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Offices to strictly tackle harassment issues in the province.

He said the cells would also include an investigative arm besides collection of complaints.

The official said the provincial government was working to ensure safe environment for the people, especially working women.

He said it was the responsibility of the government to provide security and protection to women and encourage them for utilizing their capabilities for the society, adding that the involvement of women folk was imperative for progress of any country.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal has directed the authorities concerned to arrange workshops and seminars at educational institutes to create awareness among people in this regard, he said.

